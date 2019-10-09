New search, no ‘new revelation’ in Brittney Wood case

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Klaas Kids Foundation conducted a search Tuesday for Brittney Wood, who hasn’t been seen since 2012.

A representative with the foundation says the search was conducted at the request of the family and took place in Robertsdale near the Styx River. The search was not based on “any new revelation” according to Klaas Kids.

The Mobile Police Department is handling the case. Wood was last seen leaving her home in Mobile to go to her uncle’s house.

Since her disappearance, a number of Wood’s family members have been implicated in a massive sex ring.

The Mobile Police Department says there is no update to Wood’s investigation at this time.