New principal for Phillips Prep

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — It’s the first day of school for Mobile County. Thousands of students return to class in the state’s largest school district. We’re talking about 88 schools and around 54,000 students. Every year there are changes and this year at Phillips Prep there’s a change at the top.

Andrea Dennis will be principal here this year. She has made quite a mark in the Mobile County Public School System. In January as principal of Scarborough Middle School Dennis was named Middle School Principal of the Year by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. Dennis oversaw tremendous growth in the past year at Scarborough. The middle school was one of four schools in the county to go from an F to a C. She hopes to build on that at a new school this year.

