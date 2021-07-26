New person wanted for question in regards to 2020 Christmas party shooting, family labeling it a hate crime

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG)- Prichard police are asking for the community’s help in locating a for questioning in the murder of a gender non-conforming teenager in Prichard.

Jaheim Pugh, 19, lost his life last December at a Christmas party. This new man wanted for questioning is the first big lead in months. And today Pugh’s family tells us they want this case to be investigated as a hate crime. His mother Tiffany Pugh saying “Jaheim Pugh mattered. He was an amazing person and being killed for being different, that’s not fair.”



“Jaheim Pugh mattered.” is a statement that’s been spread on social media and even billboards across the area since his life was taken. Pugh identified as gay and gender non-conforming and often dressed in women’s clothing including the night he was killed.

A little less than a week after the murder, James Lee James junior was arrested and charged with murder and assault and remains in metro jail.

Now seven months later, another man wanted for questioning, Jarvis “Jarvis Jarvis” Anderson. Tiffany said the family doesn’t know how he is connected, but they still want answers “I don’t know him, I’ve never heard of him. I just know my son is dead and I know they need to do what they need to do to get to the bottom of it.”



Sexual orientation is not a protected class under Alabama’s current hate crime statute, but Tiffany says that’s what her and Jahiem’s loved ones will continue to push for. Tiffany ending by saying “I want this done and I want this treated as a hate crime because he was killed solely because he was gay. It’s been seven months of going to sleep at night crying myself to sleep It’s been a long seven months, it’s been horrible and I’m just praying for better days.



If you know of Jarvis Anderson’s whereabouts, you have been urged to please contact the Prichard Police Dept. or Det. Hadaway at 251-452-2211