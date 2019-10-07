New person of interest named in West Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police named a new person of interest in the West Mobile murder on Spring Grove West.

Police tell News 5 they are searching for Terry Clark. They want to speak with him about what he may know about the murder. Clark does have active felony warrants not related to this incident.

This comes just three days after the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to drop charges against murder suspect Seth Bowick. The motion was granted on Monday.

Bowick was charged with murder in the death of Samuel Wilson III. Wilson was shot June 6 while trying to stop a group of burglars from breaking into his wife’s car. Wilson died the next day.

Bowick was arrested June 26 and charged with murder.

Mobile police say at the time of his arrest, they had enough probable cause to arrest Bowick. Since then, police say new information has come to light and filing the motion to drop the charges was the best course of action.

Police say there is still a possibility that Bowick could be charged again for this same crime if there is sufficient evidence.

