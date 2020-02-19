New Peeps flavors are twist on tradition

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Listen up, you Peeps-loving peeps!

There are Peeps jellybeans now!

Plus 5 new flavors — root beer float, Froot Loops, Hot Tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge, and chocolate pudding bunnies.

And there are mini-Peeps– individually wrapped chicks small enough to fit inside Easter eggs.

The animal-shaped marshmallows are an Easter basket staple, even though they can be a little controversial– you either love ’em or hate ’em.

But if you’re in the “love ’em” category– it’s going to be peeps heaven for you this spring.

Kellogg’s is making Peeps cereal again, and International Delight will put out Peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories