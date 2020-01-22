New PCI Digital Dome and Virtual Reality Experience at the Gulf Coast Exploreum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Gulf Coast Exploreum has a brand new experience for visitors! They renovated their theater dome into a PCI Digital Dome that submerges the viewers into the film.

Their films are now shown in 6K resolution with brand new LED lights and speakers. The seats, carpeting and how they project the film are new as well.

For a limited time only, they have a virtual reality DVD experience that allows you to sit in a device and emerge into the virtual world of dinosaurs. The visitor is placed in a horizontal position with a virtual display over the face and is able to steer the device as if you are dinosaur.

News 5 Colleen Peterson was able to experience the virtual world and was blown away by the journey! She spoke with the executive director, Donald Comeaux, about the brand new experience.

He explained, “It’s a huge difference because it’s so encompassing and so engulfing that’s it just sucks you into the entire theater.”

