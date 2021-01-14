New Nothing Bundt Cakes location in Mobile grand opening Friday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Grand Opening of a new Nothing Bundt Cakes location in Mobile is tomorrow, Jan 15! Tomorrow, 20 percent of their proceeds will go towards Mobile SPCA as well as free bundtlets will be handed out to the first 300 customers.

Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson stopped by their location earlier today and got a lesson on how to decorate a bundt cake! She explained how it was more difficult than it looked but it was also one of the best cakes she’s ever had!

Jack and Mona Gabrielle are co-owners of this new location and chose Mobile based on our food culture.

“We consider Mobile one of the spice cities of the South where they enjoy good desserts and good food,” Jack said.

I think we can all agree with that! Mona explains what a bundt cake is for those that are unsure.

“Its just the name of the shape of the cake — it is just a bundt cake pan,” Mona said.

They are great for gift-giving, holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and, we can’t forget, Mardi Gras. You can choose different sizes of cakes as well as nine different flavors with one seasonal flavor. All of their ingredients are fresh and are made in-house including the mouth-watering buttercream frosting.

“We had a few setbacks but it’s been great since we opened and we are looking forward to a successful location,” Mona said.