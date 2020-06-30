New normal means more masks, fewer handshakes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than half a million people globally have died from COVID-19 complications, and a quarter of those are Americans.

Several U.S. states including Texas and Florida have hit the breaks on reopening their economy and in Georgia, a new health metrics model predicts the death toll could double by October 1st.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri explains what a new normal could mean.

A new study shows the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia doubles every four weeks.

“I am sick and tired of this and I need to get back to normal. We need to adapt to a new normal.”

Georgia can count a new record of COVID-19 infections. More than 4000 people contracted the coronavirus this weekend, and 13-thousand people tested positive in just one week.

“If I was in a crowded place, I would wear a face shield because the virus can come in through your eyes, hand washing and social distancing are critical components.”

As the July 4th holiday approaches, health experts are concerned about a repeat of memorial day scenes with crowded beaches and bars.

“Going to the beach is fine, just social distance. I am planning on going to the beach. We all need a break. We have to do it in such a way tat we can practice social distancing. Use common sense. Find a way you can sit and be far but don’t go to the bar and hang out that’s where the risk is and don’t make a party at your house.”

Doctors say proximity and time play a key role in getting infected.

“If I am walking I don’t wear a mask that I am going to transmit to someone.”

Doctors say younger people in their 20’s and 30’s are contracting is and spreading it to the at-risk population which could be more catastrophic.

“Going up in the elevator is not a problem. You are not there long enough to transmit but it’s different if you are in a small room because working with someone in a small room has a much higher risk of transmission.”

Health data shows Alabama and North Carolina also have cases double every four weeks, while South Carolina and Florida’s cases double every two weeks.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says it is looking into “pool testing” that mixes several samples together in a batch to see where ans how COVID-19 continues spreading.

