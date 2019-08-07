New locally owned all you can eat Japanese restaurant opening in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Caroline Carithers took a trip to See-Wee-Roll today! This is an all-you-can-eat, locally owned, Japanese restaurant on Airport Boulevard in Mobile. Good news. They open tomorrow, August 8.

Unlike most all-you-can-eat restaurants, this is not a buffet style. You can order from their all you can eat menus right from your table.

They are open starting tomorrow from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm for lunch and 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm for dinner.

They offer all of your traditional Japanese foods on their menu such as miso soup, classic sushi rolls, as well as hibachi fried rice and teriyaki.

Owner Xian Zheng started this restaurant because he had been to places with this concept and has always wanted to bring it to Mobile.

