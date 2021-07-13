New land acquisition next to Mobile County Soccer Complex could lead to indoor aquatics center, beach volleyball courts

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission approved the $2.4 million purchase of 61.4 acres of property adjacent to the Mobile County Soccer Complex during its July 12 meeting. The purchase, funded by District 2 Capital Improvement funds, will expand the current footprint of the complex and allow for additional amenities.

“Future plans may include other amenities such as an indoor aquatics facility for recreational and competitive swimming, beach volleyball courts, disc golf and potentially a public/private partnership to establish a water park,” said District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson, who has championed the project since 2012. Hudson anticipates a Request for Proposal to be issued for the water park once the property purchase is finalized.

Phase I of the Mobile County Soccer Complex was recently completed and includes three lighted and sodded fields, water, sewer, drainage, irrigation, parking for more than 200 vehicles, and entry roads. Phase I use has included youth soccer and lacrosse, AFC Mobile National Premier League practice as well as Ultimate Frisbee.

Since opening in 2020, the Complex has been full of activity. The Mobile County Commission says weekend sporting events in the spring averaged more than 1,500 attendees per event, soccer clinics and lacrosse events that are ongoing through the summer. The weeknight practice schedule is booked through late fall, and recent Ultimate Frisbee tournaments have drawn participants from five surrounding states. The next portion of the project will be the construction of a free-standing concession and restroom building.

Phase II design is nearing completion. Hudson anticipates construction bids will be requested in late summer, and construction should be underway in spring 2022. Phase II will include two additional parking lots, a sodded and lighted championship field, team locker rooms, restrooms, seating for about 1,400 people, a press box, and a fifth lighted field with artificial turf. There will be 10 soccer fields once the complex is completed.