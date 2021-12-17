New head football coach comes to Leflore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new football stadium and now a new head football coach — Leflore High School introduced its new head football coach that will lead the school into a historic era on the gridiron.

Renardo Jackson is trading in green and white for green and orange. Jackson is leaving his position of defensive coordinator at Vigor High School to take over a program that has won just one game the past two seasons.

Jackson has been an assistant at Vigor for the past 14 seasons.

The Rattlers’ new coach promises to be a familiar face within the community as he transitions into the role of head coach.

“I wanna be a visible face in the community. In order to do that, I wanna build relationships with alumni, with the community. You’ll see me around Toulminville in more facets than just on Friday night,” Jackson said.