New Haven cracking down on illegal dirt bike riders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Dirt bikers beware, New Haven city leaders are proposing a tough new law with big fines.

New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said, “The original proposal was $1,000 for a first offense, $1,500 for a second offense, $2,000 third offense.”

Asst. Chief Jacobson said the new ordinance, if passed by the Board of Alders, would also give cops new powers in two significant areas.

Banning gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bikers Seizing bikes without having to go through criminal courts

Ward 25 Alder candidate Dennis Serfilippi put together a meeting Thursday to update residents on progress getting the bikes off the streets.

Serfilippi said, “I think a lot of people in the city are really upset with the dirt bikes…It’s going to give the city one more tool to be able to try to reduce the activity.”

