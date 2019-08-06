New Haven cracking down on illegal dirt bike riders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Dirt bikers beware, New Haven city leaders are proposing a tough new law with big fines.
New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson said, “The original proposal was $1,000 for a first offense, $1,500 for a second offense, $2,000 third offense.”
Asst. Chief Jacobson said the new ordinance, if passed by the Board of Alders, would also give cops new powers in two significant areas.
- Banning gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bikers
- Seizing bikes without having to go through criminal courts
Ward 25 Alder candidate Dennis Serfilippi put together a meeting Thursday to update residents on progress getting the bikes off the streets.
Serfilippi said, “I think a lot of people in the city are really upset with the dirt bikes…It’s going to give the city one more tool to be able to try to reduce the activity.”
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.