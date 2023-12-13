FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s newest shopping center, Planters Pointe, sits near the intersection of Highways 104 and 181.

LOCATION:

It was an area that was once farmland, but like a lot of property surrounding it, farmland has given way to big projects.

Nearby, you have landmarks like St. Michael Catholic High School, USA Health’s first Baldwin County location, and an apartment complex under construction.

Publix Supermarket will be the first, and so far, only tenant opening at Planters Pointe.

Tuesday morning, there was still work to do to prepare portions of the parking lot.

Fairhope’s mayor says people have been asking for more shopping and dining options in the area.

“There’s even people who’ve lived there for a long time,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “Further down, 104 (residents) have asked continuously for restaurants and grocery stores and things as things have developed, you know, east of town.

“So I think that people are (going to) be really excited to see Publix open and all the parcels that they have planned.”

At least seven other tenants are slated to move in at some point.

They are all in different phases of set-up.