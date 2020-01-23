New England Patriots CB Joejuan Williams arrested on drug charges in Cumberland Co.

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt player and current New England Patriots Cornerback Joejuan William was arrested on drug charges last week.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Jan.15, Williams was pulled over in Cumberland County for speeding. They say he was found to be in possession of an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams played at Vanderbilt from 2016-2018. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories