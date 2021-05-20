New emergency medical facility opening in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A freestanding emergency department is opening this weekend in Gulf Shores.

“In an emergency situation, patients and caregivers want to rely on the expertise, care and treatment they receive. Patients will receive the same quality care they’ve come to expect at our main campus in a more convenient location.”

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center will begin seeing patients in the 24/7 lab Saturday May 22.

WKRG News 5 spoke with city leaders about the facility during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Open 24/7 with lab and imaging equipment, the freestanding ED can treat a wide variety of serious illnesses and injuries, including chest pain, severe allergic reaction, respiratory distress, broken bones, cuts requiring stitches, concussions and other conditions.

Like hospital-based emergency services, the new ED will be equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries that require a higher level of care than urgent care facilities offer. Many conditions can be managed effectively at freestanding emergency departments without a hospital admission. In addition, a helipad will allow quicker treatment for some patients.

“The helipad gives us significant outreach capability, further than we’ve been able to serve in the past,” Roach says. “Our goal is to enhance services for all the communities we serve, and this is a step forward. The site was selected to improve accessibility and better serve the growing populations who live and work on the Gulf Coast.”

If a higher level of care or admission is required, patients can be transported quickly to the main campus.