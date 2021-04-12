New details revealed in court hearing of Reginald Pryor, man accused of shooting five-year-old boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The man accused of shooting into an occupied car and hitting a 5-year-old boy was in court on Monday and new information into the incident was revealed.

Reginald Pryor the man accused of shooting into an occupied car on Farnell Drive on February 27th. This shooting, leaving 5-year-old Demarcus Austin shot twice and in critical condition. Pryor’s case was seen by Judge Moore and he did find probable cause so the case will go to a grand jury for those two counts of shooting into an occupied car and four attempted murder charges.

It was revealed in court that Pryor is accused of shooting into not one, but two cars with people inside. The first being the one we were originally aware of the Red Malibu, but now a Blue Dodge is in the /80mix. Police say the Dodge had physical evidence of bullet holes. The malibu was the car that had the victim, his father, a woman, and a six-year-old sibling in. There were four people in the other car as well.

The officer testifying Corporal Coleman said Austin Junior was shot in the back of the head and his right thigh and was immediately put in intensive care. Coleman also mentioned how they were able to obtain surveillance footage from the home where the Malibu was marked. In the video, Coleman stated that you would clearly see a grey car pull up to the intersection the home sits on, and a black man exit it and begin shooting into the two parked cars. Evidence proving 15 shots were fired, all from the same gun.

Police had spoken to Pryor in the past about previous homicides on Farnell Drive so he was brought in. Pryor originally said he had nothing to do with the incident, but after seeing the video he said Austin Senior had been sending him threats. Pryor’s grandmother also saw the video and identified Pryor as well.

We spoke to a family member of Austin Senior and he says all of this began on Facebook. A day prior to the shooting was the birthday of a woman who lost her life on Farnell in 2020. Demarcus made a post honoring that woman. The family member tells us Pryor commented a laughing emojee which started a virtual fight which ended with Pryor telling Austin he was going to get him before he could.

The family member also told us Demarcus Austin Junior is completely responsive, but physically he has a long road to recovery ahead and still remains in the hospital.