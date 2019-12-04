NEW DETAILS: Police release video of bank robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE: Mobile Police need the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 around 12:15 p.m., the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 401 Azalea Road and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The suspect threatened to shoot the teller, although the weapon is not seen. The suspect then took the money and fled on foot.

In the video attached, you will see the suspect. He has dreads and a beard.

Anyone with information on who he is should call police at 251-208-7211.

