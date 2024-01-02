MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details have been revealed as the woman accused of killing her grandson in Prichard appeared in court today.

Prichard murder suspect Mary Jordan cried in court Tuesday morning.

Mary Jordan was crying as she entered the courtroom today. Investigators believe the 76-year-old shot her grandson, 38-year-old Dana Jordan, twice at her home.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Circle Drive in November.

They also say she told investigators her grandson would steal money from her.

In court, Jordan’s defense attorney made arguments regarding Mary Jordan’s mental state.

On Nov. 22, 2023, Jordan pleaded “not guilty” to her grandson’s murder.

She previously confessed to the homicide, according to court documents.

Neighbors at the crime scene only had positive things to say about Jordan.

Gregory Carroll Sr. said he has lived next door to Jordan for 15 years.

“Sometimes I would come out on the porch, and she would say good morning to me, and I say good morning back to her,” he said.

“That’s the kind of person she is. If I needed something, if I needed a favor, she was always willing to help and that’s what I love and admire about her.”

This is a developing story. News 5 will update it as more information is available.