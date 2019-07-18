New details emerge in arrest of Columbus quadruple homicide suspect

Police have arrested Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, and charged him with four counts of murder, according to Muscogee County Jail records.

Jerrica Spellman, 29, and her three children; three-year-old son King, one-year-old daughter Kensley, and one-month-old daughter Kristen were found dead Wednesday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments in South Columbus, Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed.

They were all found stabbed to death on the same pallet of blankets inside the apartment, Bryan said. The apartment had little in the way of furnishings, the coroner said. In addition to the pallet, there were two pieces of a sofa.

The coroner’s office left the scene about 6 a.m. taking the bodies directly to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur.

Police originally held Jackson on a probation violation before filing the murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Unit 608A at Elizabeth Canty was being rented by Jackson, he had rented the unit since January, according to information obtained from the Housing Authority of Columbus.

Jackson will have a Recorder’s Court hearing on July 26 at 9:00 a.m.

