CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – More basketball/volleyball courts and event space will soon be coming to the City of Cullman.

Officials gathered Thursday to unveil a new sports and events facility, slated to open in 2024. The facility, located next to the new WildWater water park, will be 130,000 square feet when completed, adding eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, and enough space for 6,500 people in a concert or conference-type event.

Once the sports/events facility is completed, Cullman’s Sports and Events District will have 10 tournament basketball courts, 19 volleyball courts, nine baseball/softball fields, five soccer fields, a large events center, a wellness center, an indoor aquatic center, and a regional water park.

In addition to sports, the gym will be built big enough to host large concerts, expositions, conventions, trade shows, and charity fundraisers.

Local officials expressed their excitement for the economic opportunities the facility will bring.

This rendering shows a basketball game in Cullman’s new sports/event facility slated to open in 2024. (Photo courtesy CCR Architecture & Interiors)

“People will stay in our hotel rooms, they’ll eat at our restaurants, and they’ll shop at the great businesses that we have in Cullman. We’re excited about it. We think it’s a positive thing for our community and for our state, and we’re going to work with everyone we can to ensure it’s successful. It will be great for creating jobs, helping the local economy and meeting the needs of the growing population of youth in our community.” Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs

“The opening of this facility will solidify Cullman as one of the top 20 places for youth sports destinations in the country. For many visitors, it will be not only their introduction to Cullman, but also their introduction to Alabama.” Cullman City Council Member/Tourism Committee Chair Clint Hollingsworth

In addition to the large event space, the facility will include a catering kitchen and up to eight breakout rooms depending on each event’s needs, as well as plenty of parking for Cullman residents and visitors.