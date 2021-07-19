New crime podcast covers Mississippi’s Delta Dawn case

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Podcasting group Audiochuck has released a new true-crime podcast “Solvable” following the case of Mississippi’s Delta Dawn.

Delta Dawn was a nearly 40-year-old cold case involving the mysterious death of an unknown toddler whose body was found floating in the Escatawpa River near Pascagoula in 1982.

After 38 years, the child was finally identified as 18-year-old, Alisha Heinrick last December through special genetic genealogy testing.

“Solvable” is hosted by genetic genealogist Amanda Reno, who examines the case with interviews from law enforcement who worked the case from the very beginning.

All 10 episodes of “Solvable” are available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.



