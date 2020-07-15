New ATV Park that is filled with endless trails, mud and fun!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Patawomack ATV Park is a brand new ATV Trail mud adventure park that opened its gates July 3! It’s 80 acres with miles of trails that are fun for the family. They have a motocross track, many trails, go-cart race track and even rocks for Jeeps to climb!

They put together the the project within a week to make sure the safety restrictions were in order. The owner, Tim Pauliné, explains how the first few weeks of opening been.

“Its been our biggest concern at the very beginning was to get it as safe as possible,” Tim said. “And the Fire Chief is a wonderful man. He brought a paramedic and talked to us about what we are going to do if someone gets hurt.”

All you have to do is bring your own equipment then you are off to the races! Hampton Donnelly is a 10-year-old who has visited the track three times since opening. He dreams of becoming a professional dirt bike racer when he’s older and says this track is the best in the county.

There are all kinds of trails, a lake, and an all-natural spring with water clear enough that you can see all the way down to the bottom. There is something for everyone to do here and is packed with thrill and excitement!

There has been an increase in sales of ATV’s at local motorsports due to COVID-19. Tim’s main motivation for opening the park is to give everyone a safe place to ride legally. There is not a lot of open land available and will help limit the trespassing issues with ATV’s.

The cost is $25 for driver, $10 for a passenger, $5 under 12 years of age and under 6 years old is free.

They are open from dawn to dusk on Friday and Saturday and from noon to dusk on Sunday. During the week their times vary.

They even have an area for a helicopter to land just in case an injury is severe.

