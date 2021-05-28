New artificial turf at DHS will be the first installation for Baldwin County Public Schools

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The grass is green, but it’s getting a lot greener if you ask Daphne High School’s Athletic Director Kenny King who’s excited about changes coming to Jubilee Stadium.

“Here in Daphne we’re super excited and we’re ecstatic that this is going to happen and the community’s behind us and we are super excited,” said King.

Progress Bank and other field sponsors are helping fund a new artificial turf this year for the Daphne Trojans. The high school will be the first one in the Baldwin County Public School System with the new turf, something Coach King is proud of.



“Grass you have to stay off of it so it can grow and you have to give it time to recover and things of that nature. Hopefully, everybody in the county will have the opportunity to go to an artificial turf,” Coach King added.

The installation will happen after this season. Like most organizations, it’s been a challenging last year with the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of athletic programs, but King says things are looking up and the future of Daphne High School athletics is bright.

Having this turf field, just getting through the pandemic, moving forward and then still continuing to go forward with this turf field and being the first in the county we’re super excited and it’s a great day for our community

The school has been fundraising for more than a year.