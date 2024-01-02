Alabama (WHNT) — You don’t want to get caught missing vital information in the new year. It’s important to be aware of new laws that may impact your everyday life.

2024 will come with a lot of changes and new laws across the state.

For starters, hourly employees in Alabama will no longer have to pay state income tax on overtime. Senator Arthur Orr tells News 19 that any time worked over 40 hours will not be considered ‘gross income’.

“If you’re an hourly worker and you’re working overtime hours, the state of Alabama will not be taxing 5% of your money that you make from overtime pay,” said Orr.

In an effort to cope with inflation, the new law aims to keep a little more money in employees’ pockets, but it also creates new administrative and reporting requirements for their employers.

With another new law, Orr says lawmakers are cracking down on criminal offenses while boating. He believes this can help reduce the amount of serious injuries being reported on the water.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen boating collisions and death even in those collisions,” said Orr. “Sometimes it’s due to alcohol or drug use, sometimes it’s excessive speeding just like the roadways.”

In 2024, boating violations will now be classified as a criminal offense and many criminal offenses will be reclassified as boating violations. There will also be a uniform ticket system for everyone with a boat. District courts will have jurisdiction over fees and violations.

“We needed to give more teeth to our marine police to rein in some of these people that want to violate the law out there and put other people in danger in the process,” said Orr.

Law enforcement officers will undergo new training under the Cade Noah Act. Every two years – starting in 2024 – officers will be trained on how to work with people with sensory needs and/or invisible disabilities. The training will be mandatory for all officers and deputies statewide.

From changes for first responders to recreational activities, Orr says it’s crucial to be aware of new laws heading your way.

“It may help people understand what the law changes are and be abreast if they run into a situation that is affected by these changes in our state code,” said Orr.