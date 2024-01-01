MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — New Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair officially took office on Monday.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed her in October when former Secretary Greg Canfield announced he was stepping down after 12 years in office.

“I [told] Greg, it’s like replacing Nick Saban at Alabama,” McNair said.

McNair says she has big shoes to fill but is excited to build on what the department has already accomplished. She aims to continue revamping the state’s economic development strategy.

She says she’s been working on the plan over the past two months as she prepared for the transition.

“The last plan was done in 2011 with an update in 2016. So, since that time, the world has changed so much,” McNair said. “We’re really looking at a real exciting new economic development strategy that needs to be in place for the future.”

McNair had been the Chief Economic Development Officer for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce for the last 20 years.

In that time, she helped bring Hyundai Motors Corporation to the city and more than 30,000 jobs. She says her background at the local level will bring a fresh perspective to the office.

“So much of economic development is at the local level. The development of the products, the sites, the buildings, I mean that’s the responsibility of the local economic development organization. So, I really understand the trials, the real struggle sometimes that the local economic developer will face,” McNair said.

When Gov. Ivey announced McNair’s appointment, Ivey wrote that she “sees past just the investment and jobs numbers and knows that these results are changing the lives of Alabama families.”

McNair also makes history as the first woman to ever head up the Alabama Department of Commerce.