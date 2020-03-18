Nevada governor orders Vegas casinos to shut down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference March 17 at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to make an announcement regarding proactive steps the state of Nevada is taking to reduce the COVID-19 impact.

Gov. Sisolak asked for non-essential businesses to close for 30 days, including casinos. All gaming machines must be shut down by midnight. He then urged residents to, “Stay Home for Nevada.”

Governor Steve Sisolak issued a Declaration of Emergency in the State of Nevada on March 12 and created a website “Nevada Health Response” to provide up-to-date information, guidance, and news pertaining to COVID-19.

