Neighbors on edge after deadly drive-by shooting in Pensacola

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) — Neighbors are on edge after a deadly drive-by shooting killed one person and injured four others on West Gadsden Street in Pensacola Sunday night.

Dennis Miller lives right up the street from where the shooting was and said he heard the gunshots.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop pop, it sounded like fireworks for a second,” Miller said.

Early Monday morning, you could still see the blood on a neighbor’s door. Miller says he was not surprised that multiple people were shot.

“Not when I heard that many gunshots,” Miller said. “There were literally 12 shots. It was not boom, boom, boom, it was boom boom boom boom boom boom.”

Miller says he now questions the safety of the neighborhood because of the amount of violence. He says he’s thankful that the police were able to get to the scene quickly.

“I literally heard the shots, walked to the backyard a block over and there were 12 police cars there already,” he said.

Some residents say they would like to see Pensacola Police patrol the area even more to stop some of the violence.

