Neighbor property line dispute turns deadly

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (CNN) — Carol Wilder did not see much of what happened down her street, but she heard a lot.

“A lot of sirens. This is nothing to what was parked in everybody’s drive-way and down to Highway NN,” Wilder said.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek Road answering a call of shots fired.

“People hunt in these woods, you know what I mean? and it is getting close to the Fourth of July,” Wilder said.

Wilder was unsure what to think.

Investigators found a woman’s body near a burning home and say she had been shot.

“That is when our search began,” said Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “The SWAT teams were called and activated to begin the search under the belief the individual was armed and dangerous.”

Law Enforcement urged everyone to stay inside.

“We issued an alert to people in the area, saying stay inside and lock your doors because it was possibly a volatile situation,” Bissell said. “We didn’t want anyone being caught up in this”

Hours later, deputies found the body of the suspected gunman in nearby woods.

Investigators believe he shot himself after killing his neighbor in an argument over property lines.