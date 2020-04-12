Nebraska zoo offers virtual learning

OMAHA, Ne. (CNN) – With school buildings closed for the semester, organizations like Wildlife Encounters and the Henry Doorly Zoo — are moving some of their education opportunities online.

A trip to Henry Doorly’s Zoo and Aquarium is more than just seeing the animals — it’s a chance to learn.

“We felt that it was very important to offer students and adults and families the opportunity to visit the zoo online,” Elizabeth Mulkerrin says.

Which is why Elizabeth Mulkerrin, the vice president of education at the zoo, helped to get online learning organized.

At 2 p.m. each day — the zoo is posting videos to Facebook. They’ve already featured African pygmy goats, sea turtles and ferrets …

But the learning doesn’t stop with the video.

“Fun activities that kids and families can do at home along with some fun video type games that they can do,” Mulkerrin says.

On the zoo’s website, each video is paired with activities for K-12 students.

“It’s kind of thrown us for a loop — we did not expect this to happen — so we’re just trying to adapt to it the best that we can,” Kip Smith says.

Kip Smith, the education director for wildlife encounters, says they’ve also adapted a lot of their programs to become virtual

“We filmed us dissecting the owl pellet — showed the kids the bones, it gives them kind of an idea — a hands on interaction to know what an owl eats,” Smith says.

The dissection — posted alongside a worksheet, a video about owls, and a link that gives kids a virtual hands-on chance to dissect an owl pellet.

Not into dissection? Just like the zoo, wildlife encounters is teaching about their animals.

“We are filming with each animal ambassador — so those will be coming online.”

From an African serval cat to armadillos.

