Almost 8,000 people in Alabama have recovered from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost 8,000 people with confirmed COVID-19 are presumed to have recovered according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That’s compared to about 560 who have died.

According the the department’s coronavirus dashboard, just under 195,000 people have been tested. Fewer than 10 percent of those tested were positive for COVID-19. The number was just over 15,000 confirmed cases as of May 26th. About 73,000 of those tests have been performed in the past 2 weeks.

Although these numbers are positive, the Mobile County Health Department says the most recent week of reporting was the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in one week

