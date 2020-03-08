NC 1st responder family beats cancer twice as little girl rings cancer-free bell

News

by: WNCN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of first responders from Clayton is celebrating two big wins against cancer.

Both Christina and Duane McKay are firefighters for the Archer Lodge Fire Department. Christina is also an emergency dispatcher.  

In October of 2018, their daughter, Maddi, was diagnosed with cancer. The McKays were already at the hospital with Maddi several months later, when doctors diagnosed Duane with leukemia.

They received a lot of support from their first responder family as they fought cancer together, and over the holidays they received many Christmas cards from the community.  

Now the family is celebrating being cancer-free.  

Duane completed his treatments earlier this year and Saturday, Maddi, who is now four years old, rang the bell at UNC Children’s Hospital to signal the end of her treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

