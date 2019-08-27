NBA star DeMarcus Cousins accused of threatening his child’s mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A protective order has been filed against NBA star DeMarcus Cousins after he reportedly threatened his child’s mother.

According to court records, the woman who filed the protective order against Cousins says he threatened her life.

In the protection order filing, she wrote “he told me he was gonna put a f****** bullet in my head even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” She also states in the report he has choked her before.

Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department confirms the investigation, saying a report was filed Friday in Mobile. No charges have been filed yet. According to Sgt. DuBose, it is up to the victim to file charges, as it is a misdemeanor.

Court documents also list their 7-year-old on the protective order.

Cousins is currently signed with the LA Lakers. He played basketball at LeFlore High School before leaving for college in 2009.

Cousins reportedly got married over the weekend.