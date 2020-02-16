NBA renames All-Star Game MVP award for Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles in the fourth quarter during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 19, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 108-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) – The NBA has renamed its All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the move on Saturday. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Bryant became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19. He made the All-Star team 18 times during his stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the MVP award a record-tying four times.

Silver says Bryant “is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game.”

