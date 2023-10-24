PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man was sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Cameron Dain Gillilan, of Navarre, will spend 15 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“This sentence ensures that our community will be safer and sends a message that there are real

and severe consequences for federal firearm offenses,” said U.S. Attorney Coody.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 25, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Mobile Highway in Pensacola, where bail bondsmen were executing a warrant service on Gillilan, who had failed to appear for court in Santa Rosa County relating to a case involving trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the release, bail bondsmen handcuffed Gillilan behind his back and walked him outside. Gillilan then pulled a loaded and chambered firearm out of his backside waistband. The bail bondsmen were able to seize the firearm, clear it, and set it aside.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Gillilan had previously been convicted of felony offenses, including three drug trafficking convictions, an additional conviction for carrying a concealed firearm, and a prior misdemeanor crime of domestic violence battery involving strangulation.

Those prior convictions prohibited Gillilan from possessing firearms.

“This is a huge public safety win for residents of Northwest Florida,” said Kirk Howard, Special Agent in Charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Tampa Field Division. “It’s also a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face every day to protect their communities.

The conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s

Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Callahan prosecuted the case.

