Natural instincts take over for lost dog, where to ride the Devil Coaster? Here are the top stories for June 10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle from a home improvement store last week.

On June 1, police say a man entered the Home Depot at 851 Montlimar Drive and put on a Carhartt hat, and walked to the rear of the store. The man then took keys that were in an unsecured locker in the rear of the store, exited the store, and walked through the parking lot as if he was using the key remote to locate the vehicle. The man left in the victim’s 2012 Nissan Altima heading north on Montlimar Drive.