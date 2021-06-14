NATO nations ready to jointly respond to attacks in space

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, June 14, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden is taking part in his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)

BRUSSELS (AP) – NATO is set to expand the use of its all for one, one for all, collective defense clause to include attacks in space.

Article 5 of NATO’s treaty states that an attack on any one of the 30 allies will be considered an attack on them all. So far, it’s only applied to traditional military attacks on land, sea, or in the air, and more recently in cyberspace.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that at Monday’s summit the leaders will make clear that “any attack on space capabilities like satellites and so on or attacks from space will or could trigger Article 5.” The defense clause has only been activated once, after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

