Nation’s largest outdoor display of Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath Gardens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cascading Chrysanthemums are now on display at The Bellingrath Gardens and Home for a limited time. This is the only outdoor display of the cascading “mums” in the nation!

The display is open for the month of November through the beginning of December. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Todd Lasseigne, executive director, about how they were able to open on time after dealing with Hurricane Zeta.

“Significant tree damage that took a while to clean up, but it came when a lot of them were starting to bloom like the mums,” Todd said.

Most of the mums survived and are thriving at Bellingrath.

“We have thousands of chrysanthemums that we grow over most of the course of the year that you can see on display now,” Todd said.

If you are unaware of what a Chrysanthemum is, it basically looks like a daisy but comes in more shapes and colors. Mums could be pink, yellow, rustic red, pink and white. There are two different types that they have displayed: the pot Chrysanthemum and Cascading Chrysanthemum.

Bellingrath Gardens is open everyday except holidays. Go check out these beautiful flowers for yourself!

LATEST STORIES