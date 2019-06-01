Woman says she was brutally attacked, left for dead at Dominican Republic resort

WILMINGTON, DE(CNN Newsource) - A Delaware woman says she wants to give a warning to people traveling to the Dominican Republic or anywhere unfamiliar after she says she was brutally attacked on vacation.

Tammy and her husband were on a couples trip with their best friends at Majestic Elegance Resort in January in Punta Cana.

She says she went downstairs on the property to buy a snack when she says a man wearing of resort maintenance hat and shirt strangled and beat her.

"I'll never forget the last breath I took because it had some water in it. And I just remember ... I'm never gonna see my kids again never going to see my husband again and they're never gonna find me here," Tammy Lawrence-Daley said.

Photographs she posted on Facebook of her in a hospital bed in the Dominican Republic have since gone viral being shared over 200,000 times.

She suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket, nerve damage throughout her head, and her entire mouth had to be sewn back together. Her disappearance lasted eight hours.

Tammy says she was left in an underground crawl space with rocks and wastewater. Her husband was in disbelief. "When we first found her at the infirmary, it was unreal. I just lost control." Christopher Daley said.

Lawrence-Daley said she hopes her story will keep others safe.

"To be aware, to be safe, and be smart."