Woman rescued from car in Baton Rouge floods
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) -- A dramatic flood rescue was caught on camera in Baton Rouge Thursday.
Two men rushed to a black car sinking fast in flood waters with a woman trapped inside. You couldn't even see the entire front end of the vehicle.
After using some tools to break into the car, the rescuers pulled the woman to safety.
At least one weather-related death has been reported in the Baton Rouge area. There have also been reports of power outages, road closures and a possible tornado.
