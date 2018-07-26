WATCH: 'Grim Reaper' keeps an eye on Golden Gate Bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Is it possible to be a little spooked yet very much amazed at the same time?

We've got a little ways to go until Halloween, but we've got to admit that this amazing animation of the "Grim Reaper" in the San Francisco Bay has got us in quite a trance.

In the video posted to Instagram by Justin Leduc, it looks like you're getting a helicopter's view of an eerie red-cloaked "Grim Reaper" right by the Golden Gate Bridge.

Both of its arms are holding onto the bridge as it peers around, possibly conspiring something?

The scene looks like the perfect setting too. It's a cloudy, grim day, it's raining, the waves are crashing -- perfect depiction of you know, a typical day in the bay.

We don't know what exactly its plan is here, but whatever it is -- we can't stop watching!