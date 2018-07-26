VIDEO: People form human chain at beach trying to to rescue swimmers
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) - A man has drowned amid dangerous surf conditions in North Carolina and video from a witness at a beach there shows people trying to rescue swimmers by linking arms to form a long chain.
The Town of Emerald Isle tweeted the drowning happened Wednesday afternoon and that red flags indicating people should not swim were in place at beaches.
Town manager Frank Rush says the person who drowned was a 41-year-old man visiting on vacation.
The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers in Emerald Isle lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water.
Gentry says "it was nuts. I've never seen anything like it."
The town says in the tweet that people should stay out of the ocean as the dangerous conditions continue.
