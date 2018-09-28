Video of 10-year-old getting tattoo sparks outrage & possible charges

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WSYX) - Police are investigating after a Facebook video shows a 10-year-old boy getting a tattoo in a living room last week.

The video has led to outrage online.

Bellefontaine police said they visited the child’s home on Monday and discovered the boy’s mother knew about the tattoo and approved it.

Police said the person applying the tattoo was 16 years old.

The video on Facebook led to hundreds of critical comments and has been shared hundreds of times.

That has led to calls to Bellefontaine police from all over.

At this point, however, police said they don't know who to charge or what crimes may have been committed. The investigation remains open.

The case has been referred to the Logan County Prosecutor’s Officer and Logan County Children’s Services.

Prosecutors say Ohio law allows parents to consent to have their children tattooed and there is no age requirement.