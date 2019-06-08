National

VIDEO: Burger King worker mops table

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- A Florida Burger King employee was caught on camera cleaning tables with a mop.

A customer recorded the video at a location in St. Johns County Thursday night.

The customer says just minutes prior she saw that same employee mopping the floors.

"I was just disgusted, honestly," Katie Duran said "I had just ate on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?"

Duran sent the video straight to corporate and received this response: 

"Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention and rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team."

A look into the Burger King's inspection reports with the state shows seven violations and one intermediate violation, including vents in the kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

The company condemned the employee's actions in a statement saying "the action depicted in the video is unacceptable."

The state health department said it's looking into the matter.

