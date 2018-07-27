VIDEO: Bear pops out of Colorado storm drain
COLORADO SPRINGS (KRON/CNN) - A bear in Colorado found himself in a tight spot Thursday when he got stuck in a storm drain.
Colorado Springs utility workers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers worked together to free the bear.
Crews simply removed the manhole cover from the drain, and the bear soon popped his head out and set off for freedom.
Wildlife officers shot at the bear with non-lethal rubber slugs in an effort to scare him off enough to keep him from returning to the area.
Since the animal ran off unassisted, officials did not give him an ear tag.
