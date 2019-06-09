National

U.S. embassies denied permission to fly pride rainbow flag

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - U.S. Embassies around the world have been put on notice and told they are not allowed to fly the LGBT flag in honor of Pride Month.

That's according to two senior State Department officials.

The officials say the Trump administration has denied the request of several embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag from their main flagpoles.

The State Department must give the embassies permission to fly anything other than the American flag.

For some embassies, it's their routine to fly the rainbow flag at this time every year.

The ambassador at the Berlin Embassy says since they can't fly it, they will "hang a huge banner on the side of the embassy and host multiple events during Pride Month.

The State Department has not responded to a request for comment.

