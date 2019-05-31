Uber driver shoots passenger over vomit fee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CNN) -- James Porter and his friend were doing the right thing when they had too much to drink, calling for an Uber to take them home.

But on the way, things went wrong.

Court records show that Porter's friend got sick from the six drinks he had at a bar, causing him to vomit in the back seat of Clayton Benedict's car.

When Benedict told Porter there would be an extra fee, they got into an argument.

That's when Benedict pulled over on Interstate 25, telling the two to get out. The argument continued outside the vehicle.

In a statement Benedict gave police, he says he pulled his gun out after Porter threw his shoes and sunglasses at him.

The Uber driver told detectives that Porter threatened to take his vehicle and run him over. He says he shot him as he was trying to get into the car.

Prosecutors say they will determine in the coming weeks on if charges will be filed.