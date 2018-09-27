Trump postpones meeting with Rosenstein
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has postponed his highly anticipated meeting with embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until next week to avoid interfering with the Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president spoke with Rosenstein “a few minutes ago” and they now plan to meet next week.
She said, “They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”
Rosenstein’s job is in question following reports he discussed possibly secretly recording the president and using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Trump says he has denied the reports.
Trump also said Wednesday he’d “certainly prefer not” to fire Rosenstein, the Justice Department’s No. 2 official who is overseeing the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling.
