Trix bringing back iconic Fruity Shapes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KRON) - 90's kids rejoice!

General Mills announced the return of its iconic Classic Trix Fruity Shapes cereal.

Turns out General Mills is listening to the masses.

The company says this comes after it received thousands of social media comments requesting the return of the shapes.

"Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls," said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal.

General Mills debuted the Fruity Shapes in 1991 and returned to the round shapes currently on shelves in 2006.

Trix launched in 1945.