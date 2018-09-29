Toxicology results: 13-year-old had alcohol, meth in system
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The toxicology results for a 13-year-old boy who was tortured, locked in a cage and killed have been released, and it shows he had drugs and alcohol in his system.
Investigators say Jeremiah Valencia was tortured for months in his Nambe home, allegedly by his mother's boyfriend and his son - his mother accused of doing nothing to stop it.
His body was found in a shallow grave along a highway months after it's believed Valencia was killed.
The OMI reports showed he died from blunt force trauma. Now, a newly released toxicology report shows high levels of alcohol and methamphetamine.
Valencia's mother and stepbrother are still awaiting trial. Her boyfriend committed suicide in jail.
