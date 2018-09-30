National

That 'Presidential Alert' text from Trump is happening this week

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 06:16 PM CDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Don't forget -- you'll be getting a text from the President this Thursday. 

The "Presidential Alert," which was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, was postponed due to severe weather in the East Coast and emergency response efforts for victims of Hurricane Florence. 

This will be the first national test of the WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) system. 

FEMA said more than 100 mobile carriers are participating, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile. 

All phones that are on and within range of a cell tower should the receive the following message: 

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

A header preceding the above message will read: “Presidential Alert.”

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center