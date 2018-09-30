That 'Presidential Alert' text from Trump is happening this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Don't forget -- you'll be getting a text from the President this Thursday.
The "Presidential Alert," which was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, was postponed due to severe weather in the East Coast and emergency response efforts for victims of Hurricane Florence.
This will be the first national test of the WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) system.
FEMA said more than 100 mobile carriers are participating, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile.
All phones that are on and within range of a cell tower should the receive the following message:
“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is required."
A header preceding the above message will read: “Presidential Alert.”
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River
- Oakleigh House may close, will stay open until money runs out
- No injuries in late night fire in Midtown Mobile
- "Fight Oar Die": First ever all US Military Veteran rowing team
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper
- Early morning crash claims life of driver
- Florida man hit, killed by car
- OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake