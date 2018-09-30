That 'Presidential Alert' text from Trump is happening this week

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wheeling, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Don't forget -- you'll be getting a text from the President this Thursday.

The "Presidential Alert," which was originally scheduled for Sept. 20, was postponed due to severe weather in the East Coast and emergency response efforts for victims of Hurricane Florence.

This will be the first national test of the WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) system.

FEMA said more than 100 mobile carriers are participating, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile.

All phones that are on and within range of a cell tower should the receive the following message:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

A header preceding the above message will read: “Presidential Alert.”